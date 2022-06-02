UrduPoint.com

Resolution Submitted In PA Condemning Imran Khan's Statement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

The resolution says nation is with the Pakistan’s Armed forces and Pakistani people will never allow Imran Khan s evil intentions to succeed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) PML-N on Thursday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly and condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent controversial statement.

PML-N MPA Sadia Taimoor submitted the resolution, saying that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to spread anarchy in the country under a conspiracy.

The resolution said that the nation is with the Pakistan’s Armed forces and Pakistani people would never allow Imran Khan s evil intentions to succeed.

Former PM Imran Khan during an interview to a local tv channel had said that if the establishment did not make the right decisions at this moment, the country would be destroyed and the army would be destroyed first.

He claimed that the country would be divided into three parts.

He said Pakistan’s challenge on the one hand is that they needed a strong army as they are threatened by the enemies. The threat was there before but since they had become a nuclear power it had reduced. A country whose military is not professional and powerful likely to face the situation like Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Iraq, he said.

The PTI Chairman said that the country was going towards a default, urging the establishment to make the right decisions. “If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide,” he warned.

