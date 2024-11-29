Open Menu

Resolution Submitted In Punjab Assembly For Banning PTI

Published November 29, 2024 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A resolution for banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was submitted in the Punjab Assembly, here on Friday.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) member Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, which stated that the Nov-24 attack was against the national security institutions. It stated that the Islamabad High Court had not allowed the party to hold protest in Islamabad.

The text of the resolution said that the "anarchic" group, by refusing to accept decisions of the higher judiciary, proved that the party did not respect any institution. "This house demands that those responsible and planners of November 24 be brought to justice as soon as possible," said the resolution text.

The resolution stated that the "anarchic" group, which claims to be a political party, should be banned immediately so that in future, no individual or group should even think of such a heinous conspiracy.

