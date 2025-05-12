Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly on great success of Pak Armed Forces

A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly by MPAs Sara Ahmed and Mehwish Sultana on the great success of the Pakistani armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly by MPAs Sara Ahmed and Mehwish Sultana on the great success of the Pakistani armed forces.

According to the content of the resolution, this house of the Punjab Assembly demands that May 10 be celebrated every year as "Pakistan Victory Day" at the official level. This house congratulates the Pakistani armed forces on their great success in the May 2025 war. India's attempt to change the balance of power failed.

According to the resolution, Pakistan decisively defeated the enemy with wisdom, patience and military skill. Pakistan also proved its moral superiority by targeting only military targets.

Indian military equipment, including Rafale, Brahmos and S-400, failed.

The resolution further stated that the alliance between Pakistan and China has now become a new military reality in the region. This House pays tribute to Army Chief General Asim Munir, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan Air Force, Navy and all the participants of Operation Bunyan-um- Marsoos. This House pays tribute to the martyrs and innocent children who sacrificed their lives and raised the nation with pride. Long live Pakistan, long live the Pakistani armed forces, it reads.