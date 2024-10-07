Resolution Submitted In Punjab Assembly To Express Solidarity With Palestinians
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM
A resolution expressing solidarity with the Palestinians was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A resolution expressing solidarity with the Palestinians was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.
The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member Hina Pervaiz Butt.
According to the text of the resolution, the Palestinian people have the right to establish an independent state in their historic homeland, and the continued support of the international community is needed to fulfill this right.
The silence of the human rights organizations is sad. Implement the immediate cease-fire order. Israel should be prevented from attacking Lebanon and Syria.
Recent Stories
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..
Commissioner approves three development schemes
DC holds introductory meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza7 minutes ago
-
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashoo ..7 minutes ago
-
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House7 minutes ago
-
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held7 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases14 minutes ago
-
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social Sciences'14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves three development schemes27 minutes ago
-
DC holds introductory meeting27 minutes ago
-
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills27 minutes ago
-
PA session convened on Oct 117 minutes ago
-
ICT admin issues guideline for public transportation vehicles7 minutes ago
-
World Teachers Day celebrated at AIOU7 minutes ago