Resolution Submitted In Punjab Assembly To Express Solidarity With Palestinians

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly to express solidarity with Palestinians

A resolution expressing solidarity with the Palestinians was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A resolution expressing solidarity with the Palestinians was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member Hina Pervaiz Butt.

According to the text of the resolution, the Palestinian people have the right to establish an independent state in their historic homeland, and the continued support of the international community is needed to fulfill this right.

The silence of the human rights organizations is sad. Implement the immediate cease-fire order. Israel should be prevented from attacking Lebanon and Syria.

