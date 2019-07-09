UrduPoint.com
Resolution Submitted To Award ‘Medal Of Democracy’ To COAS Bajwa

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 54 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Resolution submitted to award ‘Medal of Democracy’ to COAS Bajwa

The resolution demanded the government to award Medal of Democracy to the army chief for promoting, stabilising and protecting the democratic institutions of the country.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly to award Medal of Democracy to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haroon Gill submitted the resolution.

The resolution stated that the Assembly sees army chief’s role in the country’s peace as a professional soldier with respect.

The resolution further states that the Assembly acknowledges COAS Bajwa’s unbiased role for promoting democracy and stability in Pakistan.

The resolution demanded the government to award Medal of Democracy to the army chief for promoting, stabilising and protecting the democratic institutions of the country.

Speaking to urdu Point, PTI lawmaker Haroon Gill said that the opposition has been chanting slogans of ‘selected government’ since the party has come to power.

He said that Imran Khan’s 22-year-old struggle is what made him the prime minister.

He further said that he got the idea of awarding Medal of Democracy to the army chief because the 2018 elections were fair and transparent.

The Pakistan Army is playing an important role in these difficult times. Pak Army gave independence to all the political parties, he added.

