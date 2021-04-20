A resolution was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday demanding a debate on the issue of expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A resolution was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday demanding a debate on the issue of expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan.

The resolution moved by Amjid Ali Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures by the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in September last year.

It also regretted the attitude of French's president encouraging the elements hurting the sentiments of hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

The resolution also called for apprising all the European countries, especially France, of the gravity of this matter. It sought detailed discussions with all the Muslim countries to take up issue jointly on international forums.

The resolution further stated," This House also demands that the state should decide matters of international relations and no person, group or party can exert unnecessary illegal pressure in this regard." The mover, through the resolution, also demanded the provincial governments to allocate specific sites for protests in all districts so that citizens' daily life was not disrupted Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion authorizing the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a special committee to consider the resolution, which was adopted by the House with a voice vote.