Resolution To Be Moved In NA For Open Court Hearing In Shehbaz's Case: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said that a resolution would be moved in the National Assembly (NA) for open court hearing in the case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif of his alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion.

He, in a tweet, said Opposition Leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif had no right to address the house until he explained his links with Masroor Anwar and Maqsood, a peon.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif would have to give answer of the corruption worth billions of rupee.

