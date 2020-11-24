UrduPoint.com
Resolve Grievances Of Oppressed; Work For People's Welfare: Adl IG

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:36 PM

Additional Inspector General (Adl IG) of Police, South Punjab, Captain (retired) Zafar Iqbal Awan on Tuesday reaffirmed police commitment to resolve grievances of oppressed and work for welfare of people to restore trust of people on department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (Adl IG) of Police, South Punjab, Captain (retired) Zafar Iqbal Awan on Tuesday reaffirmed police commitment to resolve grievances of oppressed and work for welfare of people to restore trust of people on department.

Addressing the final ceremony of a quiz competition at police training college Multan, he said police have been assigned additional responsibilities of implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) but there is no compromise on the actual task of the department.

The quiz was aimed at raising awareness among police officials on the role of Islamic personalities and to motivate them for discharge their duties with dedication. Well known intellectuals and representatives of civil society served as judges.

The Additional IG said despite performing duties on different fronts, a lot more was to be done to win the confidence of the people besides dealing masses with good manners.

He said police officials, in addition to their rigorous physical training, were also being strengthened mentally and morally to ensure they perform best.

Zafar Iqbal said modern policing has been included in the police curriculum to ensure properly preserving evidence and protecting it from being lost through.

Commandant College, Gohar Nafees BhuttaFormer Commandant college Major Imtiaz and Maqsood Khichchi also participated in the event.

Later, the Additional IG South distributed prizes among the winners. The winner Team A comprising Fazal Mahmood and Farrukh Muneed won cash prize of Rs 50,000.

