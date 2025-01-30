RESOLVE, UCP Collaborate To Advance Space Technology In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to strengthen space technology research and education in Pakistan, RESOLVE and the Space Research Center (SRC) at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) have partnered to foster innovation and bridge the gap between academia and industry.
The collaboration will focus on submitting joint research proposals to the Pakistan Science Foundation, particularly on developing a Satellite Weather Station and CanSAT prototypes.
These projects aim to promote hands-on learning and equip students with practical expertise in space technology. SRC-UCP researchers will also have access to RESOLVE’s workspace and advanced equipment, enhancing their research capabilities and facilitating groundbreaking discoveries.
RESOLVE, an initiative of SUPARCO, operates as a high-tech R&D lab at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.
According to the SUPARCO, it plays a crucial role in advancing Pakistan’s space research by providing state-of-the-art facilities and fostering collaboration between academia and industry.
The initiative is setting up research labs across northern, central, and southern Pakistan to create a dynamic platform for tackling complex space-related challenges.
The RESOLVE Central Lab at UET Lahore focuses on critical areas such as satellite technology, advanced antenna systems, secure satellite communications, space-based sensors, structural mechanisms, space materials research, and RF payloads.
Through RESOLVE, SUPARCO aims to establish a strong Research and Development culture by outsourcing space-oriented projects to universities and industry experts.
Faculty-led initiatives will enable researchers to contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic and strategic goals, aligning with the country’s vision for the global space sector.
Additionally, RESOLVE is organizing lectures, seminars, and specialized workshops on space technology to encourage knowledge-sharing and innovation nationwide.
SUPARCO is also formalizing partnerships through Memorandam of Understanding (MoUs) with multiple institutions to drive technological advancements.
This collaboration between RESOLVE and SRC-UCP marks a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the space research domain, paving the way for innovation and future advancements in the sector.
