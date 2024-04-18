Resolves public revenue matters urgently: Commissionar Larkana

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul has instructed the officials of the revenue department to resolve all matters related to the revenue department on legal basis. However, the requests and complaints of the people should be redressed and the pending cases should be given relief

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the officials of the revenue department in his office.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.

Sharjeel Noor Chana gave a briefing to Commissioner Larkana Division. Commissioner Larkana ordered the officials to try to solve the issues related to people's revenue legally as soon as possible and to update the revenue records.

Even at the talukas or district level, if there are any issues, collectively resolved together with the relevant officials. Deputy Commissioner Qamber-Shahdadkot Sajjad Ali Qadari and all departments officers were participated in the meeting.