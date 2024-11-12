Resolving Citizens’ Complaints Priority Of Federal Ombudsman: IO
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer (IO) at Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the top priority was being accorded to address citizens’ complaints promptly.
He expressed these views while talking to media after listening to public complaints at Civil Defense Office in Bannu, said a press release.
On this occasion, the investigation officer listened to the complaints of inhabitants against federal organizations including PESCO, BISP, Passport office, NADRA, Pakistan Railways and others under Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) Programme of the Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat).
He directed the officials concerned of those departments to address the complaints within 30 days.
In this regard, he said no laxity or negligence should be shown on part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.
Imran Khan said that open courts were being organized in far flung areas following the clear instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi in order to resolve public complaints on priority basis.
APP/akt
