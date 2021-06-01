Resolving financial, academic challenges of public sector universities top priority: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash has said that the challenges facing all public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being addressed through the efforts of the provincial government.

In this connection, provincial government will use all resources for the development of universities, teachers and students.

The Special Assistant expressed these views in a media statement on Tuesday after hearing a case in the Peshawar High Court regarding the challenges facing the University of Peshawar.

Earlier, Kamran Bangash appeared before a bench of Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed in the Peshawar High Court.

Furthermore, secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan and Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Dr.

Idrees also appeared on the occasion along with Special Assistant.

The High Court directed the Higher Education Department to work with the University of Peshawar and the Federal government to address the challenges.

Peshawar High Court furthered directed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department should submit a detailed report within a month.

In media statement, Kamran Bangash said that maintaining the autonomy of universities and resolving financial and academic challenges is the top priority. All resources are being utilized to provide facilities to teachers and students. He said that all the challenges facing the universities would be resolved soon.