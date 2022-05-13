Resolving issue of missing persons top most priority: Riaz Pirzada

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday said resolving issue of missing persons in the country was top most priority of his ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday said resolving issue of missing persons in the country was top most priority of his ministry.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the minister held while talking to ptv news that families of missing persons were facing difficulties in this regard.

Lamenting over the lack of jail reforms, he asserted that the reforms were dire need of the country which had been ignored for a long time and the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not pay any attention over the matter.

He said he would visit the different jails of the country, soon, and would implement the Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) designed for prisons, also conceded that jails were overcrowded as inmates languishing there in the limited spaces.

Replying to a question, he said Indian forces were openly violating the human rights in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the international community had adopted complete silence over it, urging United Nations (UN) to play its due role for resolving the long lingering issue of Kashmir.