Resolving issues of traders, top priority of Karachi Police: Additional IGP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Odho on Friday said resolving the issues of traders was among the top priorities of Karachi police.

Addressing as a chief guest in an event organized by Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA), Karachi Police chief felicitated the police officers for resolving the issues of KEDA.

On the occasion, KEDA President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, Vice President Saleem Memon and General Secretary Haji Nasir Turk expressed satisfaction over the performance of Karachi Police.

KEDA thanked the DIGP Traffic for maintaining the flow of traffic around the electronics market and resolving the traffic problems.

Certificates of appreciation and cash rewards were also distributed by KEDA to the best performing traffic officers and personnel.

DIGP South, DIGP Traffic, SSP South, SSP City and SSP Investigation South also attended the event.

The SOPs submitted by the KEDA managing committee have almost been approved and would be implemented across the city. In the last six months more than 200 stolen mobile phones have been recovered through the efforts of KEDA.