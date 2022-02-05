Resolving Kashmir, Junagadh issues prerequisite to peace in South Asia: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at a "Solidarity Walk" said that resolving Kashmir and Junagadh issues the prerequisite to peace in South Asia.

The walk was organized by MUSLIM Institute on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day from China Chowk Blue Area to Press Club, Islamabad.

Members of civil society, political and social sectors, students, lawyers, and journalists were participated in the walk.

A large number of people from various walks of life attended the rally - participants held placards and banners on which condemnation of Indian state terrorism, Kashmiris' right to self-determination, their struggle for the independence movement, solidarity with Kashmiris were written.

Speakers at the rally called on international forums, governments, and human rights organizations to play their part in stopping Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Dewan of Junagadh, Brigadier (retd) Abdul Rehman Bilal, Brigadier (retd) Aslam Khan, Dr. Sajida Awan Quaid-e-Azam University, Dr. Noor Fatima Chairperson IR, International Islamic University and Prof. Dr. Zamir Awan former Pakistani Ambassador expressed their views.

The speakers said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has played an important role in raising the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He has raised his voice in favor of Kashmiris in every international forum.

We hope that the present government will continue playing its role in strengthening this issue and bringing it to the notice of the international community. India must end its illegitimate and illegal occupation of Kashmir and the state of Junagadh. India is not a country but a region. Like Europe, every nation living here has the right to a separate homeland.

Now is the time to end not only the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and Junagadh but also other states in India. One day the sun of freedom will definitely rise. We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his insight into the extremist Hindu mentality and to make it possible for the Muslims of India to have a separate state.

The speakers added that Kashmir is the jugular Vein of Pakistan and Junagadh is the heart of Pakistan. The Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri people and will continue to provide all kinds of political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Junagadh and Kashmir till independence.

Kashmir is a disputed territory under UN resolutions. The speakers further said that harsh laws have been enacted in Occupied Kashmir to suppress the demand of the people for their right to self-determination.

In addition, the illegal settlement of Hindus in Kashmir is an artificial dressing of the Democratic Front of India to counter the struggle for self-determination.