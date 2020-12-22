UrduPoint.com
Resolving Land Disputes Top Priority : Qalandar Lodhi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Tuesday said that revolutionary reforms were being introduced in the revenue department to resolve longstanding land disputes being faced by people.

In a statement, he said that all problems faced by the people in the revenue department were being solved on priority basis.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those officials who using delaying tactics in the department instead of facilitating people.

He said that a complaint cell was setup in his office for immediate redressal of grievances and now people could lodge complaints through phone call.

He said that service centers had been launched in various districts and tehsils across the province where computerized copies of land record and registry were available to people.

He said that any complaint against the revenue staff could be lodged by calling 0919212324.

