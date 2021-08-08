UrduPoint.com

Resolving Masses' Problems Top Priority, Says Amir Dogar

Sun 08th August 2021

Resolving masses' problems top priority, says Amir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Sunday said that resolving masses' problems at their doorsteps was top priority of the government and steps were being taken in that regard.

Malik Amir Dogar expressed these views while addressing an open court held at UC 24 NA-155 constituency for redressal of masses problems.

He said that millions of rupee funds have been fixed to resolve WASA related issues including sewerage and others in the UC.

He said that construction of disposal station in this area was old demand and added that it would be built at a cost of Rs 22 million from MNA funds.

The drainage issues of low lying areas of the area would be resolved through construction of disposal station.

Likewise, work was underway for construction of streets, installation of pipelines and installation of transformers and new wires to address the low electricity voltage complaints, Amir Dogar added.

On this occasion, Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal, Malik Abbas Dogar, Shahid Mahmood Ansari and other notables of the area were present.

