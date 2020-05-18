UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolving Media Industry Problems Govt's Top Priority: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:27 PM

Resolving media industry problems govt's top priority: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said resolving the problems of journalists and media workers was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it firmly believed in the fundamental right of freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said resolving the problems of journalists and media workers was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it firmly believed in the fundamental right of freedom of expression .

During a meeting with office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) through video link, the minister said the payment of outstanding dues to the media houses was being started today, which would provide relief to the media industry and workers. The payment of dues would be linked to the payment of salaries to the journalists and media workers by the media houses.

The government was planning to evolve a mechanism so that the media workers should not face such problems in future with timely payment of their dues, he added.

The minister said the quota of government advertisements for regional newspapers was imperative as many eminent journalists had emerged from small newspapers.

The minister said transparency would be ensured in the affairs of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC). He also assured that the problems of news agencies would be resolved.

He said another meeting with the CPNE would be held after Eidul Fitr to decide the matters with consensus. During the meeting, the CPNE delegation briefed the Information Minister on the issues related to the media industry.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and Principal Information Officer Shaheera Shahid also attended the meeting. The video conference was attended among others by CPNE President Arif Nizami, Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak, and vice presidents Ikram Sehgal and SK Niazi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Media From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

10 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

18 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

14 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.