UrduPoint.com

Resolving Pak Students Issue Enrolled In Chinese Universities Top Priority: Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Resolving Pak students issue enrolled in Chinese universities top priority: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has put top priority on resolving the issue of Pakistani students who were enrolled in Chinese Institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has put top priority on resolving the issue of Pakistani students who were enrolled in Chinese Institutes.

Under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain, a number of meetings have taken place between Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education Commission and Aviation Division with the Cultural Counselor in Chinese Embassy in order to start the return of Pakistani students to China.

A meeting in continuation of these efforts to resolve the issue of Pakistani students studying in China was held on May13 under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer.

In the meeting it was decided that the process of returning Pakistani students would be immediately started in coordination with the Chinese government. An initial list of approximately 161 students was provided by HEC who would be returning back to China to continue their education via the first flight.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer directed that a special chartered flight shall be arranged to ensure the return of the Pakistani students to China.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directed to ensure facilitation of Pakistani students with respect to their Visas.

Mr. Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor in Chinese Embassy informed that 96 Visas have been issued and reiterated that Chinese Embassy in Islamabad should assist in providing permission by the Chinese government for a chartered flight to China.

It was decided that the relevant Chinese authorities would be requested for two-way operating special flight so that students in China could also be facilitated in coming back to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said "The issues of Pakistani students are of utmost importance and reiterated his resolve to ensure that the concerns of the Pakistani students will be addressed on priority basis." He directed the forum to ensure speedy execution so that the loss of education of Pakistani students could be minimized on emergency basis.

Federal Minister also thanked the Chinese government for the support and called Pakistan and China iron brothers. He said that such cultural exchange would lead to enhanced bilateral relationship and trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education China Lead HEC Government Top

Recent Stories

IGP seeks report on death by kite string

IGP seeks report on death by kite string

2 minutes ago
 Over Half of Japanese Support Doubling Military Sp ..

Over Half of Japanese Support Doubling Military Spending - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in F ..

Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in French Open quarter-final

2 minutes ago
 China release national standards for digital textb ..

China release national standards for digital textbooks in primary, middle school ..

2 minutes ago
 German Inflation Rate Expected to Reach Record 7.9 ..

German Inflation Rate Expected to Reach Record 7.9% in May - Statistical Office

4 minutes ago
 HESCO recovers Rs 53 million dues, thousands illeg ..

HESCO recovers Rs 53 million dues, thousands illegal power connections severed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.