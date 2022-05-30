Resolving Pak students issue enrolled in Chinese universities top priority: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has put top priority on resolving the issue of Pakistani students who were enrolled in Chinese Institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has put top priority on resolving the issue of Pakistani students who were enrolled in Chinese Institutes.

Under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain, a number of meetings have taken place between Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education Commission and Aviation Division with the Cultural Counselor in Chinese Embassy in order to start the return of Pakistani students to China.

A meeting in continuation of these efforts to resolve the issue of Pakistani students studying in China was held on May13 under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer.

In the meeting it was decided that the process of returning Pakistani students would be immediately started in coordination with the Chinese government. An initial list of approximately 161 students was provided by HEC who would be returning back to China to continue their education via the first flight.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer directed that a special chartered flight shall be arranged to ensure the return of the Pakistani students to China.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directed to ensure facilitation of Pakistani students with respect to their Visas.

Mr. Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor in Chinese Embassy informed that 96 Visas have been issued and reiterated that Chinese Embassy in Islamabad should assist in providing permission by the Chinese government for a chartered flight to China.

It was decided that the relevant Chinese authorities would be requested for two-way operating special flight so that students in China could also be facilitated in coming back to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said "The issues of Pakistani students are of utmost importance and reiterated his resolve to ensure that the concerns of the Pakistani students will be addressed on priority basis." He directed the forum to ensure speedy execution so that the loss of education of Pakistani students could be minimized on emergency basis.

Federal Minister also thanked the Chinese government for the support and called Pakistan and China iron brothers. He said that such cultural exchange would lead to enhanced bilateral relationship and trade.