Resolving policemen' issues among top priorities: SW DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Upper Niaz Muhammad has said that resolving the issues of policemen by utilizing all available resources was among his top priorities.

He stated this while addressing a police Darbar which he held for employees of police department in Tank police lines on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur and RPO Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi. The Darbar was also attended by DSP Eng. Sher Ullah Khan, DSP Headquarters Noor Khan, SHOs of all police stations along with a large number of police officials.

On this occasion, the DPO listened to the problems of the police officials in detail and issued orders to solve the issues on the spot.

DPO Niaz Muhammad said that holding this forum was aimed to resolve the individual and collective legitimate issues of the policemen.

He said that it was the basic responsibility of the police to ensure the protection the life and property of citizens. The personnel of police force must perform their duties honestly and courageously, he added.

He said the doors of his office were always opened for officials and officers of the department.

The IGP was taking special measures for the welfare of the police force, adding, the officers and employees were getting benefit of these steps including scholarships, amount for daughters' marriages, semester fee of college or university for position holder children of policemen and amount for treatment of family members.

The DPO said he was proud of commanding a brave and courageous force like Waziristan Police.

He vowed that the South Waziristan police would be made an ideal police like the police of other districts. He said the policemen of SW Upper should make serving public as their motto so that the people's confidence in the police force could be restored.

The DPO felicitated the first batch of specially prepared Traffic Batch and issued instructions for Traffic Duty.

The district police chief also distributed certificates of appreciation among the officials and officers who showed the best performance.