Resolving political issues not in ambit of courts: ANP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Central Vice President Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Wednesday said that it is not in the ambit of the courts to resolve political issues and some decisions have led to complexities of political problems.

Ameer Haider Hoti expressed these views while talking to the media after attending All Parties Conference in Islamabad, said a press release issued form Baacha Khan Markaz here on Wednesday. He said that unnecessary interference has also divided our judiciary besides increasing complications of the political system.

He said that the parliamentary system is suitable for the country and added that a single political force cannot steer the country out of existing crises. He said that all political entities are united to protect the parliamentary system that is most suitable for the country.

He said that ANP is ready to sit with other political forces for the sake of the country and its people.

He said that empowering Federal entities would strengthen the country and its system.

Hoti said that it would be wrong to say that incidents of militancy were not reported in PTI tenure and added that D I Khan prison incident occurred during their government. He said that militancy was our common problem and it could not be resolved by leveling allegations on each other.

He said that political forces and stakeholders should join hands to wipe out militancy which is a looming threat to all of us.

He said that ANP and other political parties favor simultaneous holding of elections in the country.

He said that obstinacy would not serve any purpose rather we should adopt a result-oriented approach to resolve issues being faced by the country at the moment. He said that ANP has also decided to start a membership campaign throughout the country and central election commission has been constituted under headship of Mian Iftikhar Hussain.