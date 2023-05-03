UrduPoint.com

Resolving Political Issues Not In Ambit Of Courts: ANP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Resolving political issues not in ambit of courts: ANP

Central Vice President Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Wednesday said that it is not in the ambit of the courts to resolve political issues and some decisions have led to complexities of political problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Central Vice President Awami National Party (ANP), Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Wednesday said that it is not in the ambit of the courts to resolve political issues and some decisions have led to complexities of political problems.

Ameer Haider Hoti expressed these views while talking to the media after attending All Parties Conference in Islamabad, said a press release issued form Baacha Khan Markaz here on Wednesday. He said that unnecessary interference has also divided our judiciary besides increasing complications of the political system.

He said that the parliamentary system is suitable for the country and added that a single political force cannot steer the country out of existing crises. He said that all political entities are united to protect the parliamentary system that is most suitable for the country.

He said that ANP is ready to sit with other political forces for the sake of the country and its people.

He said that empowering Federal entities would strengthen the country and its system.

Hoti said that it would be wrong to say that incidents of militancy were not reported in PTI tenure and added that D I Khan prison incident occurred during their government. He said that militancy was our common problem and it could not be resolved by leveling allegations on each other.

He said that political forces and stakeholders should join hands to wipe out militancy which is a looming threat to all of us.

He said that ANP and other political parties favor simultaneous holding of elections in the country.

He said that obstinacy would not serve any purpose rather we should adopt a result-oriented approach to resolve issues being faced by the country at the moment. He said that ANP has also decided to start a membership campaign throughout the country and central election commission has been constituted under headship of Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Ameer Haider Khan Hoti I Khan Media All Government

Recent Stories

Computer Manufacturing in Russia Up 22.5% YOY in M ..

Computer Manufacturing in Russia Up 22.5% YOY in March - Statistics

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for quick solution to educa ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for quick solution to educate out-of-school children

5 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for 'secure, immediate access' in s ..

UN chief calls for 'secure, immediate access' in strife-torn Sudan for lifesavin ..

5 minutes ago
 Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, S ..

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, Signals Pause in June

17 minutes ago
 RPO inaugurates two driving schools

RPO inaugurates two driving schools

14 minutes ago
 34 criminals arrested during crackdown

34 criminals arrested during crackdown

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.