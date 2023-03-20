UrduPoint.com

Resolving Problems Of Business Community Among Top Priorities: Adnan Jalil

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Resolving problems of business community among top priorities: Adnan Jalil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical Education and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Monday said that solving the problems of the business community of the province is among the top priorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical education and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Monday said that solving the problems of the business community of the province is among the top priorities.

He said this in a meeting with Umar Masoodur Rehman, Vice President, Regional office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The caretaker minister assured that all the problems of the business community throughout the province will be solved on a priority.

He said that our effort is to put the business community on the path of development and all possible steps will be taken for their development and prosperity.

On this occasion, Umar Masoodur Rahman from the business community in his address said that Minister Adnan Jalil, who is also a member of FPCCI, is taking steps under an integrated strategy for the development of the business community.

Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil has maintained constant contact with the business community of the entire province and is always engaged in serving them.

Vice President Umar Masoodur Rehman added that since Adnan Jalil took over oath as caretaker minister, he has kept the business community engaged and are working day and night to solve their problems.

He furthered that apart from being an honest and dutiful caretaker minister, he is also a worthy personality. Umar Masoodur Rahman said that Adnan Jalil has always strived for the improvement of the system and the elimination of corruption.

In the meantime, Umar Masoodur Rahman said that the business community of the province hopes that the problems faced by the business community from KPEZMC will be solved by the caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil as soon as possible.

He reiterated this on behalf of all the business community and the Chamber of Commerce across the province and said that all the business community of the province is standing with the Caretaker Minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Chamber Commerce All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

14 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

30 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

32 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

30 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.