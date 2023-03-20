Resolving problems of business community among top priorities: Adnan Jalil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical Education and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Monday said that solving the problems of the business community of the province is among the top priorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industry, Trade, Technical education and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Monday said that solving the problems of the business community of the province is among the top priorities.

He said this in a meeting with Umar Masoodur Rehman, Vice President, Regional office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The caretaker minister assured that all the problems of the business community throughout the province will be solved on a priority.

He said that our effort is to put the business community on the path of development and all possible steps will be taken for their development and prosperity.

On this occasion, Umar Masoodur Rahman from the business community in his address said that Minister Adnan Jalil, who is also a member of FPCCI, is taking steps under an integrated strategy for the development of the business community.

Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil has maintained constant contact with the business community of the entire province and is always engaged in serving them.

Vice President Umar Masoodur Rehman added that since Adnan Jalil took over oath as caretaker minister, he has kept the business community engaged and are working day and night to solve their problems.

He furthered that apart from being an honest and dutiful caretaker minister, he is also a worthy personality. Umar Masoodur Rahman said that Adnan Jalil has always strived for the improvement of the system and the elimination of corruption.

In the meantime, Umar Masoodur Rahman said that the business community of the province hopes that the problems faced by the business community from KPEZMC will be solved by the caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil as soon as possible.

He reiterated this on behalf of all the business community and the Chamber of Commerce across the province and said that all the business community of the province is standing with the Caretaker Minister.