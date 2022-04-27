Resolving problems of people; priority of government: Durrani

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani Wednesday said that resolving outstanding issues faced by common people at their doorstep is priority of the government

He said that elevating the living standards of common people is the priority of the incumbent government. He said that the provision of uninterrupted gas and electricity to far-flung areas would ameliorate the suffering of the common people.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Managing Director SNGPL Ali Javaid Hamdani and General Manager SNGPL Peshawar in Parliament House on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly said that provision of uninterrupted gas supply especially to South Districts of Peshawar e.

g.Tanak, Bannu, D.I Khan, Hangu and Kohat.

He said that people of these areas are suffering due to low pressure of gas and this was severely affecting the industrial sector of these areas.

He said that the areas that fall under NA-35 Bannu are facing a lot of issues regarding the Sui gas issue.

He directed MD SNGPL and GM SNGPL Peshawar to take priority policy intervention to resolve the issues faced by common people.

MD SNGPL and GM SNGPL Peshawar assured the Deputy Speaker National Assembly to make immediate efforts to resolve the issues faced by common people regarding the provision of Gas supply.

