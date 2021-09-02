(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday said that resolution of public complaints and providing relief to the people was top priority of incumbent government.

While reviewing the performance of Complaint Cell of his Ministry, he said that hundreds of thousands of complaints had been addressed since the launch of Pakistan Citizens' Portal. He said that previous governments did not pay attention towards it and no relief was provided to the people.

The Advisor said that his ministry reviewed the complaints manually submitted with it due to non-acquaintance of the people with the system and internet and forward to the relevant authorities after uploading them.

During the last three years, he said that a total of 68,703 complaints were received to Complaint Cell of his Ministry. Out of these complaints, he said that 57,173 had been resolved while 11,530 were under process.

Moreover, the staff of Complaint Cell contacts with the complainants and relevant authorities to ensure prompt action on complaints.

Babar Awan appreciated the performance of Complaint Cell and directed to further improve its performance.

He said that Complaint Cell would issue its Quarterly report in future.