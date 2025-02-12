Open Menu

Resolving Public Grievances Police Top Priority; Says IGP

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, on Wednesday.

A Public relation officer told APP That during the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.

IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties would not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police could come to the Khuli Katchery. My office was always open for my citizens, the IGP said.

IG further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police were taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit./APP-rzr-mkz

