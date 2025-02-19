Resolving public grievances police top priority; says DIG Tariq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) on Wednesday at his office to address citizens' grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution.

A public relation officer told APP that during Khulli Katcheri, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens could also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715."

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, had instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.

In line with these directives, all zonal SPs were conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns were heard and resolved.

DIG Tariq added that the Islamabad Capital Police were dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively.

"Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums," he added. Resolution of public grievances are the utmost priority of Islamabad Police.

