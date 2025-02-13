Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:48 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office on Thursday to address public complaints and concerns

A police spokesman told APP that SSP Shoaib listened to grievances from both citizens and police officials. Senior police officers were also present during the session.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SSP marked complaints to the relevant officers for timely action and instructed them to submit reports within the given timeframe.

SSP Shoaib emphasized that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

"The Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned in securing the lives and property of citizens," SSP stated, adding that Khulli Katcheris would continue to promote friendly policing, ensure self-accountability, and lead to the swift resolution of public grievances./APP-rzr-mkz

