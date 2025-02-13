Resolving Public Grievances Police's Top Priority: SSP Shoaib
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:48 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office on Thursday to address public complaints and concerns
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office on Thursday to address public complaints and concerns.
A police spokesman told APP that SSP Shoaib listened to grievances from both citizens and police officials. Senior police officers were also present during the session.
Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SSP marked complaints to the relevant officers for timely action and instructed them to submit reports within the given timeframe.
SSP Shoaib emphasized that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.
"The Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned in securing the lives and property of citizens," SSP stated, adding that Khulli Katcheris would continue to promote friendly policing, ensure self-accountability, and lead to the swift resolution of public grievances./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib2 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched16 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident16 minutes ago
-
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed11 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah11 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held11 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister26 minutes ago
-
LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts11 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized11 minutes ago