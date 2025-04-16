Open Menu

Resolving Public Grievances Top Priority: DIG Tariq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at their office to address citizens’ grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution

An official told APP that the DIG Tariq and SSP Operations emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the IGP Complaint Cell 1715.

They said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had directed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.

He said that in line with these directives, all zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) were holding open courts in their respective zones to ensure that public concerns were heard and addressed promptly.

He said the Islamabad Police were committed to engaging with the public and resolving their issues efficiently. “The resolution of public grievances is the utmost priority of Islamabad Police,” he added.

