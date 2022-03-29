UrduPoint.com

Resolving Public Grievances Top Priority: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that police was committed for resolving public grievances, protection of lives and property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that police was committed for resolving public grievances, protection of lives and property.

He said this while listening issues and grievances of public as well as retired and serving officials during Khuli Kacheri held at Central Police Office.

The IGP sought explanation on a citizen's complaint about delay in enquiry report. Strict departmental action would be taken showing laxity towards official duties, the IGP told.

Ahsan Younas strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit.

During the Khuli Kacheri, Islamabad Police chief listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that Islamabad police is taking many steps to facilitate public.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

