Resolving Public Issues At The Tehsil Level A Top Priority: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao on Tuesday said that the district administration was committed to resolving public issues at the Tehsil level on priority basis.
He said this during his visit to Bara Bypass Project, Municipal Complex, Sub-Jail Bara, and Tehsil Building Bara here.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the DC emphasized that resolving key issues such as supply of clean drinking water, healthcare, education and other basic needs was the administration's foremost responsibility.
He said that Khuli Katcheries were being organized regularly,allowing community members to present their concerns directly to the relevant departmental officers, with actionable steps being taken promptly.
The DC was accompanied by Member of the National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, Member of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghani Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nauman Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naveed Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aimal Khan and other district officers.
The DC inspected ongoing construction work at the Bara Bypass Project, reviewed project estimates and assessed the facilities and challenges at the Municipal Complex and Sub-Jail Bara.
During his visit to the Tehsil Building, he held meetings with tribal elders, local representatives and community members.
The tribal elders welcomed and congratulated the Deputy Commissioner on his appointment as DC Khyber and briefed him on critical local and communal issues.
During the visit to Sub-Jail Bara, he issued on-the-spot directives to the Assistant Commissioner Bara to address issues related to medical care, medicine availability and water facilities for inmates, ensuring essential services are provided without delay.
