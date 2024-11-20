Open Menu

Resolving Public Issues, District Admin’s Priority : DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth has said resolving the people’s problems was the priority of the district administration.

He was listening people’s complaints under open door policy and issues directions to the concerned authorities to resolve them.

Deputy Director, Development, Chief Officer, District Council and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

He urged the people to register their complaints in his office and get early reliefs.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration was committed to follow the Punjab’s government policy of resolving public issues on priority.

APP/stf/378

