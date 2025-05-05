Resolving Public Issues Police’s Top Priority: DIG Tariq
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq held an open court on Monday at his office to address citizens’ grievances and issued immediate directives for their early resolution.
A police spokesperson informed APP that DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715." He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts in their respective jurisdiction across the district.
In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.
DIG Tariq reiterated that the Islamabad Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively.
He said every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums. “Resolution of public grievances is the utmost priority of Islamabad Police,” he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs6 minutes ago
-
IRSA declares 21 % water shortage for early Kharif season6 minutes ago
-
AJK leader warns India against aggression6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of skilled women in nation building6 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company introduces ‘traceable’ parking tickets6 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues police’s top priority: DIG Tariq6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on jail health services16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Lahore Jeep Rally scheduled for May 10, 1116 minutes ago
-
NA passes unanimous resolution, condemns India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty26 minutes ago
-
Tariq Jameel calls for seeking guidance from Quran for success26 minutes ago
-
NA session to continue until May 1626 minutes ago
-
ICT Police to embrace digitalization, technological uplift in investigations: IG Rizvi26 minutes ago