Resolving public issues police’s top priority: DIG Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq held an open court on Monday at his office to address citizens’ grievances and issued immediate directives for their early resolution.

A police spokesperson informed APP that DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715." He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts in their respective jurisdiction across the district.

In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.

DIG Tariq reiterated that the Islamabad Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively.

He said every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums. “Resolution of public grievances is the utmost priority of Islamabad Police,” he added.

APP-rzr-mkz