Open Menu

Resolving Public Issues Purely On Merit Foremost Priority; Says IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 07:44 PM

Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP

Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open Court) at the Central Police Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open Court) at the Central Police Office.

A public relation officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.

Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. His office is always open for citizens, the IGP added.

He further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. IG directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir All Top Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary ..

Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index

29 seconds ago
 Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost p ..

Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP

31 seconds ago
 Chairman reviews construction activities at key si ..

Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam

32 seconds ago
 LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward

LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward

34 seconds ago
 QAU student’s delegation visits APP

QAU student’s delegation visits APP

35 seconds ago
 Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social ..

Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social media by storm

20 minutes ago
Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Indust ..

Minister, CM Sindh discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of Steel Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ..

NIPS organizes seminar to highlight strong Pak-US ties

2 seconds ago
 Differences between PPP, PML-N intensifies

Differences between PPP, PML-N intensifies

27 minutes ago
 Senate subcommittee highlights urgent issues at Ra ..

Senate subcommittee highlights urgent issues at Rawal Dam

10 seconds ago
 Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s reside ..

Sayedaal Khan visits Siddique-ul-Farooq’s residence to offer condolences

12 seconds ago
 Sarfraz Bugti awards Rs 0.5 mln to Sarwat Fatima, ..

Sarfraz Bugti awards Rs 0.5 mln to Sarwat Fatima, assures all possible support

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan