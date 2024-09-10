Resolving Public Issues Top Priority, DIG
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza, on Tuesday said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority.
According to ICT spokesperson, special directives have been issued by the Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi for the solution of masses issues at their doorsteps.
He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion, he added.
During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit, he said.
He said DIG also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
DIG further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
Syed Ali Raza emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
He said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
