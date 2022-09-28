(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Wednesday said the top priority of the present government was the solution of problems faced by general public.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) from different regions.

"Despite severe crisis left by the previous government, we are taking concrete steps for the restoration and stability of the country's economy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif," he said.

The delegation included Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani, Secretary General JUI-F Mardan, Maulana Shamsuddin Afridi, Secretary JUI-F Fata and Jamiat leaders and workers from South Punjab.

The minister assured the delegation that he was devoted to public service and was working day and night for immediate solution of public problems. "When I took over the portfolio of the Ministry, I directed to fill the vacant posts so that educated youth can be employed. The post offices in remote rural areas that are closed for a long time will also be reopened soon," he said.

He informed the delegation that during the recent floods, the most important and urgent services were rendered by his Ministry. The National Highway Authority (NHA) is working day and night to restore the affected roads to ensure unhindered flow of traffic, he expressed.

Meanwhile, the delegation thanked the Minister and lauded him for her all-out efforts for the public.