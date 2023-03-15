UrduPoint.com

Resolving Railway Workers' Problems Govt's Priority: Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 07:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam Wednesday said that addressing issues of railway workers was among priorities of government and the problems would be forwarded to Federal government for consideration.

He was talking to a delegation of Prem Union Pakistan Railway that was led by its Central General Secretary, Hafiz Abu Saeed Jafri, said a press release issued here.

The delegation was comprised Central Secretary Information Prem Union, Aaqil Khan, Divisional President, Jehangir Khan and other office bearers.

The delegation inform PM aide about their problems and said that workers were facing financial difficulties due to inflation.

The advisor said that steps would be taken to resolve problems confronted by railway workers.

