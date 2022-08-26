Resolving rural areas' issues on priority: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said it was priority of the district administration to resolve issues of the people living in rural areas at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing Khuli Kutchery held in Chamhti Tehsil Lower Tanawal.

A large number of locals participated in the Khuli Kutchery and discussed their issues. Officials of all the district departments were also present in the Kutchery and answered the questions on the spot regarding solving the problems of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad heard the complaints of the people and issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments.

The residents of the area appreciated the initiative of the district administration and demanded organizing more Khuli Kutcheries in the future.

At the end, the DC reviewed the sale of subsidized flour under the supervision of District food Controller (DFC) Abbottabad on behalf of the Food Department and issued instructions to ensure a regular supply of flour to the people of the area.

As per the instructions of the provincial government, Khuli Kutcheries were being organized by the district administration in the city as well as rural areas so that the issues of the people from the remote area should be solved on a priority.

ADC 1 Ali Sher, Health Department, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, TMO Lower Tanwal Mazhar Muzaffar Awan, AD Local Government Haroon Tanuli, District Director Livestock Akbar Ali, Tehsildar, Department of education, Agriculture, WAPDA, C&W, Local Government and officers of all other departments were present.