UrduPoint.com

Resolving Rural Areas' Issues On Priority: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Resolving rural areas' issues on priority: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said it was priority of the district administration to resolve issues of the people living in rural areas at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing Khuli Kutchery held in Chamhti Tehsil Lower Tanawal.

A large number of locals participated in the Khuli Kutchery and discussed their issues. Officials of all the district departments were also present in the Kutchery and answered the questions on the spot regarding solving the problems of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad heard the complaints of the people and issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments.

The residents of the area appreciated the initiative of the district administration and demanded organizing more Khuli Kutcheries in the future.

At the end, the DC reviewed the sale of subsidized flour under the supervision of District food Controller (DFC) Abbottabad on behalf of the Food Department and issued instructions to ensure a regular supply of flour to the people of the area.

As per the instructions of the provincial government, Khuli Kutcheries were being organized by the district administration in the city as well as rural areas so that the issues of the people from the remote area should be solved on a priority.

ADC 1 Ali Sher, Health Department, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, TMO Lower Tanwal Mazhar Muzaffar Awan, AD Local Government Haroon Tanuli, District Director Livestock Akbar Ali, Tehsildar, Department of education, Agriculture, WAPDA, C&W, Local Government and officers of all other departments were present.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad WAPDA Agriculture Sale All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

7 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

16 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.