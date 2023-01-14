Resolving sewer problems in city of Saints top priority: Newly posted Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish,

Newly posted Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish, said that resolving the sewerage problems in the city of saints was a top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly posted Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish, said that resolving the sewerage problems in the city of saints was a top priority.

He said a comprehensive strategy would be devised for public service delivery, improvement of recovery and immediate redressal of complaints.

He expressed these views during assuming charge of the office here on Saturday.

He said steps would be taken to provide relief to the citizens related to water supply and drainage problems and reduce the financial difficulties faced by the department.

He further said the ongoing development projects of sewer and water supply would be effectively monitored and to be completed within the stipulated period.

He said any hurdle in the uplift of WASA and providing relief to the masses would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, he also directed the WASA officers and staff to make public service their motto and play an active role in the immediate solution of the problems faced by the citizens.

It's worth mentioning here that Chaudhry Muhammad Danish was posted as Director of Engineering in Lahore. Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering department have issued a notification to transfer him to the post of MD WASA in Multan.

Earlier, Deputy Managing Director Jawad Kaleemullah was performing responsibilities as acting MD WASA.