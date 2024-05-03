(@FahadShabbir)

Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Prof Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Railway Workers Union, said resolving the problems of workers was one of the priority duties of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Prof Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Railway Workers Union, said resolving the problems of workers was one of the priority duties of the government.

He made these remarks during a seminar titled "Labor Convention" organized by the Railway Workers Union Open Line on the occasion of International Labor Day at the Rawalpindi Press Club here Friday.

Mandokhail said the rights of the workers should be ensured legally whereas the activities of trade unions were part of the constitution that could not be ignored.

"In all the Federal, provincial, small or big institutions where labourers are present, the existence of trade union is indispensable. The trade union is performing its duties for the betterment of the country, institutions and workers and is the representative of the fundamental rights of the workers. No country can develop without fulfilling the rights of workers," he said.

On this occasion, the Patron-in-Chief of the Railway Workers Union, Professor Dr. Qadir Khan Mandukhel, said that May 1 was the day of solidarity with the laborers. "It has been said in our religion that the labourer is the friend of Allah. It is the duty of the government and institutions to fulfill the rights of workers irrespective of religion or country. Today, everyone pledges that they will respect the rights of the labourers in all circumstances," he said.

Labor leader Mubarak Hussain said that Pakistan Railways was a defence, welfare and public institution. Its privatization was an unconstitutional move, whereas the government and the International Labor Organization have to work together for the welfare of the workers, he added.

"The secret of the success of the institutions lies in the rights of the workers and the activities of the trade unions. When labourers will be prosperous then the country and institutions will develop," he added.

On this occasion, representatives of International Labor Organization Zahoor Awan, Zamir Bukhari, Central Leader of Railway Workers Union Junaid Awan, International Social Worker Amar Lal, President Anwar Gujjar, Senior Journalist Haji Nawaz Raza, Information Secretary Mubarak Hussain, leader of Pakistan Mazdoor Itehad Shaukat Ali, Tahir Mahmood Bhatti, Ghulam Nabi Prohi, Zafar Ejaz, Riyaz Kashmiri, Imtiaz Khan, Zulfikar Khan, Sharafat Hussain, Fakir Abbas, Waheed Ahmed, Mohd Waqar, Raja Nazir Advocate and others were also present.

The leaders paid tribute to labourers and pledged to continue the lifelong struggle for the rights of the workers.The representative of different trad union further said that if the leaders of labour unions across the country unite on one platform, no power in the world would be able to stop Pakistan from developing, he added.