Resource To Utilize For Provision Of Clean Environment On Eid: Mir Gul

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Dhader Mir Gul Munir Magsi said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, all resources would be utilized to provide a clean environment to the people and also to collect and dispose of the garbage in time.

This he said while talking to media persons, saying that two collection points have been made in Rind Ali and Dhader city to collect disposal of animal offals from Dhader city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Qaiser Khan of Rind Ali, Yousuf Khan of Dhadar would be in charge.

He said that while for the emergency operation, all the machinery would be on alert under the supervision of Mohammad Ayub and the supervisor could be Abdul Salam Barozai while it was also directed to ensure chalk powder arrangements.

In this regard, along with continuing the operation of the luxuries for three days of Eid, the usual garbage will also be collected without interruption, he said.

He said that Dhader MC was trying to provide relief to the public on Eid-ul-Azha and in this regard, Dhader MC would increase its capacity and work under strict monitoring and team system.

The Chief Officer also urged to the traders for their cooperation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

