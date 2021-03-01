UrduPoint.com
Resources Being Provided To Improve Prisoners And Their Dependants: Minister Prisons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:36 PM

The government is utilizing all available resources for betterment and welfare of prisoners and their dependants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The government is utilizing all available resources for betterment and welfare of prisoners and their dependants.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan while paying a surprise visit to Central Jail Faisalabad today.

He directed the jail administration to deal the prisoners and their attendants politely and protect their legitimate rights.

He also visited various barracks and other sections of the Jail and directed its administration to provide all necessary facilities to the jail birds according to rules and regulations.

He also met with some prisoners and listened to their problems besides issuing orders for redressal of their issues on priority basis.

Jail Superintendent Asghar Ali briefed the provincial minister about the administrative and security matters of Central Jail.

Earlier, the minister also planted a sapling in the courtyard of Central Jail under Clean & Green program and inaugurated the tree plantation campaign in jail premises.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister also visited the District Jail Faisalabad issued necessary direction to its administration for improving its security and other matters.

