Resources being spent on public welfare: CM Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that she wants to come up to the expectations of the people likewise PML-N Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Livestock Card” in Pakpattan, she expressed her commitment to spend public money on the well being of people. She added that 30,000 students are getting scholarships for paying their fees.

"We want to build 5 lac houses in the coming 5 years besides increasing the amount for building houses from 15 lac to 20 lac," she asserted.

Maryam stated that metro bus projects in Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be launched from next year. She also announced to give interest-free loans to the youth for employment.

“Suthra Punjab System has been made functional for cleaning the streets and muhallas throughout Punjab. Farmers will have access to modern agricultural machinery on rent in every tehsil while they will get rid of middlemen. After many decades, fertilizer was not sold at inflated price, it was easily available at the fixed rates. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the target of 6.5 million wheat cultivation has been achieved. I thank Allah Almighty for receiving the guidance and patronage of PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. I feel overjoyed to witness betterment among the lives of the farmers", she maintained.

The CM Punjab said that preparations for livestock vaccination will be increased at the local level besides improving in the quality of livestock and their breed. Animal tagging and QR codes will be installed across Punjab, she added.

“It gave me immense joy and happiness to visit the land of Baba Fareed (RA). I have come to the land of such people who are very hospitable and very courteous. I felt overjoyed to meet the farmer brothers and sisters who have obtained Live Stock Cards," she stated.

The CM termed the distribution of cards among women as a matter of joy and hoped that as the scope of Live Stock Cards expands, prosperity will usher among the people.

"Alhamdulillah, the PML-N government has not even completed 10 months of its tenure yet and happy news have started coming. Pakistan Stock Market has broken a record of last 76 years. The happy news came when the government is of Nawaz Sharif, his brother is the Prime Minister and his daughter is the Chief Minister of Punjab”, she observed.

She appreciated Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and said that he is working beyond expectations. She also appreciated the Agriculture Department and the Bank of Punjab who made this Livestock Card program a success.

She added that Punjab is the only province where the price of flour and bread is lower than other provinces. "I discuss the price of bread with my team on a daily basis. I will not let the price of bread to increase as 15 crore people have to eat bread, I will do whatever I can in this regard.

The economy is improving and the people have started bearing its fruits. If inflation is lowered then the economy will improve and purchasing power of people will improve as well”, she stated. “Time has come for everyone to bear the fruits of it. Rs. 2 lac 70 thousand will be given for 4 months to those having 10 or less animals through Livestock Card. If the health and weight of the animals are good, then not only the quality of meat and milk will improve, but the production will increase as well" she maintained.

Through the Livestock Card, meat and milk will be exported besides meeting the needs of Pakistan, she said and added that no complicated conditions have been set for getting the Livestock Card while 90 thousand people will be given Livestock Cards next year.

She said, “Money has been distributed through the Livestock Card for four lakh animals. I have directed to expand the scope of the livestock card. InshaAllah, the Punjab government will expand it definitely. We will export dry milk, quality meat and animals to other countries. A huge amount has also been allocated for animal vaccination. We are taking steps to prevent diseases in animals. Compartments and zones are built so that the disease does not spread among animals. We are working on making animal vaccinations in the local market so that they need not have to be ordered from abroad".

She added, “3,500 motorcycles have been provided for veterinary assistants while the Punjab government started animal tagging for the first time in Pakistan besides introducing QR codes for animal identification.

The department will have complete data through the QR code of animals. Farmers have purchased fodder worth crores of rupees through the livestock card. Thousands of calls are made on a daily basis to find out the problems of farmers.”

She said, “A call centre has been set up in CM office for farmers. I overview whole Agriculture department data before going to sleep every night. I enjoy a very sound sleep after seeing betterment among the lives of farmers. It is said that farmers are not happy, farmers are angry but farmers are prosperous in reality. Nawaz Sharif advises me every day that it is my responsibility to bring improvement in the lives of the people of Punjab. I thank to Allah Almighty who gave me a Quaid, a leader and a father like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. I want to thank Nawaz Sharif for standing with me and also remain anxious to bring improvement in the lives of Pakistanis.”

She added, “For the first time, the farmers of Punjab have received a Kisan Card, a package worth Rs. 400 billion has been given. Lacs of applications have been received for Kisan Card, Livestock Card and Solar Panels. People know that whatever promise Nawaz Sharif makes is fulfilled. People tried their level best to create some misunderstandings in the minds of farmers. Our opponents spread baseless propaganda about the farmers.”