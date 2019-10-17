Resources being used for industrial workers: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said all-out resources were being utilised for safeguarding rights of industrial workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said all-out resources were being utilised for safeguarding rights of industrial workers.

He was speaking to a German delegation who called on the provincial minister at his office.

Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Saqib Manan, Country Director GIZ Company Tobias Baker and Programme Manager Labour Standards Programme Romina and other officers were also present.

Matters related to the inspection free regime, automation, occupational safety programme, transparency and welfare of workers came under discussion during the meeting.

The members of delegation ensured that all out cooperation would be extended for betterment of workers.