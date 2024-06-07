Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali

Balochistan Health Minister Sardarzada Faisal Jamali on Friday said that the government was using all available resources to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Health Minister Sardarzada Faisal Jamali on Friday said that the government was using all available resources to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from Balochistan.

He said that awareness campaign should be intensified to prevent TB disease among the people in remote areas of the province.

He expressed these views while discussing the TB control program and visiting the HRD building.

On this occasion Director General Health Dr Farooq Hoth, Provincial Manager TB Control Program Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani, Deputy Manager Dr Sherafgan Raisani, Project Manager Dr Irfan Raisani, Director HRD Dr Noorullah Musakhel, and other senior doctors were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Sardarzada Faisal Jamali also inaugurated four X-ray mobile vans and modern 30 digital x-ray machines, 90 FM microscope machines, inspection of new warehouse and solarize system of office.

The Provincial Manager of TB Control Program, Dr. Asif Shahwani gave a briefing to the Provincial Minister about the TB Control Program.

He said that in the year 2023, around 15,000 TB patients were diagnosed and provided with free treatment facilities were ensured.

He said that Gene-Xpert machine has been provided to 47 centers in different districts of the province for diagnosis of TB.

Meanwhile, special campuses are organized from time to time in remote areas of the province for the diagnosis of TB among prisoners, drug addicts and ordinary citizens, because a TB patient can transmit TB germs to 10 to 15 people in a year. therefore, early identification of TB patients and proper treatment of them is the only and sure way to prevent it, he said in the briefing.

While appreciating the performance of TB Control Program Provincial Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani and his team, Provincial Minister Sardarzada Faisal Jamali said that the provincial government was ensuring the provision of free treatment facilities to the people.

He said that effective and practical measures should be taken to prevent the spread of TB in the province and awareness should be highlighted among the people for the prevention of TB so that the disease of TB could be controlled.

He said that the provincial government will ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the TB control program within the available resources.

He also directed that a digital x-ray machine would be provided to Usta Mohammad Civil Hospital.

On which the Provincial TB Control Program Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani said that digital X-ray machine could be provided to Usta Muhammad Hospital soon.