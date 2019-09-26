Resources being utilised for earthquake victims: Mian Khalid Mehmood

Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Mian Khalid Mehmood on Thursday said all resources were being utilised for early rehabilitation of earthquake victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Mian Khalid Mehmood on Thursday said all resources were being utilised for early rehabilitation of earthquake victims.

He said this during a checks distribution ceremony among earthquake victims in Jhelum as Rs 1.6 million were distributed.

The minister said that the provincial government would start air ambulance service to face the situations like natural calamities adding that scope of Rescue service would also be enhanced to far flung areas of the province.

The provincial minister also visited the residence of a women who died in the earthquake. He presented a compensation check of Rs 0.8 million to the family.

Meanwhile, the PDMA also sent nine trucks carrying food items, tents and blankets etc to Mirpur for earthquake victims.

According to a spokesman for the PDMA, relief and food items had been sent by the department for around 3,500 families in affected areas of Mirpur.