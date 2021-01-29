UrduPoint.com
Resources Being Utilised To Check Canal Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that the department is utilising all available resources to check water theft from canals.

He said this while talking to a delegation of farmer organisations on Friday.

He said that provision of water to farmers at tail-ends was the top priority of the department.

During an anti-water theft campaign in 2020, 11,074 syphons had been restored to their original shape and 16,168 water theft cases were reported to police, he added.

