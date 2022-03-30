Resources being utilized for better education in Balochistan: Naseebullah Marree

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that all available resources were being utilized for better education in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Wednesday said that all available resources were being utilized for better education in the province.

He expressed these views while visiting established centers for annual metric and ninth examination at Islamia Girls' College and Islamia High school. Controller board Shaukat Ali Sarpra was also present on the occasion.

He said the copying was a curse which was darkening the future of students, adding that the Education Department and Balochistan Board were working hard to eradicate the cheating system from the province.

He also urged the parents and teachers to play their role to improve the quality of education.

He said the government was taking steps to provide all facilities in educational institutions.

Mir Naseebullah Marree said that at least 391 centers had been set up in Quetta for examination of Matric and ninth in which more than 1200 supervisory staff had been posted and senior officers of Balochistan Board and Education Department were visiting the centers on a daily basis.

"Effective and practical measures have been taken to prevent cheating during examinations. If a student is caught cheating, action will be taken against him according to law", he maintained.

Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree also asked the students about the facilities provided in the examination centers.