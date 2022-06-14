Balochistan Minister for Communication and Buildings Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that all available resources were being utilized by the present government for the betterment of the infrastructure of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communication and Buildings Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that all available resources were being utilized by the present government for the betterment of the infrastructure of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations here.

The provincial government would continue to review all development schemes under a systematic mechanism to ensure timely completion of work on these vital development projects, he added.

He said our stance on the quality and timely completion of ongoing projects was clear adding that we have issued orders to improve the quality of work on all development projects and to avoid delaying tactics.

"Secretary to Communications and Building, other officers and engineers of the department have been strictly advised to complete all development schemes on time", said Sardar Khetran.

He said that the decision was taken by the provincial cabinet to reduce its expenditure, 50 percent reduction in other quotas including petrol quota was a testament to the people's friendliness and it was a commendable act.

He said that in view of the plight of the Provincial Sandeman Hospital, it has been decided to prepare a master plan for modernization of all the departments of the hospital and to pay special attention to all related development projects.