Resources Being Utilized For Development Of Balochistan: Zamrak Khan

Tue 02nd February 2021

Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said all available resources are being utilized for development of province in order to remove backwardness of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said all available resources are being utilized for development of province in order to remove backwardness of the province.

Talking to APP, he said in this regard, incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was paying special attention on remote areas while works on number of development schemes is continued in the areas including Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, and other respective districts.

He said provision of clean drinking water, healthcare, education and constructions of roads were top priority of government despite efforts are underway to provide jobs to youth in the province in order to decrease poverty from the province.

It is our mission to serve people at their doorsteps in the province, he said adding we were trying to fulfill their promises which had been done with people during general election.

