UrduPoint.com

Resources Being Utilized For Development Of Balochistan: Deputy Speaker Babar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Resources being utilized for development of Balochistan: Deputy Speaker Babar

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said all resources were being utilized for the development of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said all resources were being utilized for the development of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

He expressed these views while visiting Musakhel district saying various Tehsils of Musakhel district including Darg development projects worth million of rupees were underway at different places and steps were being taken to complete them soon for welfare of public in the areas.

He said that we were the representatives of the people who had elected us through the vote, therefore, we were carrying measures to address main issues of people at their doorsteps.

He said the problems and difficulties of the people of Musakhel district would be solved on priority basis saying various projects including health education were being implemented to solve their basic problems in the area.

He also thanked the people of Musakhel district for casting their valuable votes.

He said all possible steps were being taken to provide employment to the educated youth of Musakhel district for elimination of unemployment in the district.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Education Vote All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.